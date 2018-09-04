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4/09/18Q: SYRIA McCAINed + JFK Jr/HRC Senate Death Race 2000 #GALLOWS
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66 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/09/18 President Trump and Putin continue to dragnet the deep state in the latest Syrian false flag gas attack. U.S. Fighter jets have been sent to the region, while the Russian military claims there is no evidence of chemical weapons at the site in Douma, where the attack is claimed to have occurred. Meanwhile, the Q Team draws public attention to a possible connection between the 1999 plane crash that killed NY senate hopeful, John F Kennedy, Jr., just before the 2000 senate race in New York that officially launched Hillary Clinton into the political arena.
There are only 3 days left to get the needed signatures for the DISMANTLE THE SES petition to become offical. PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT AND SIGN IT NOW:
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My blog with news links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/q-bring-back-the-gallows-jfk-jr-death-and-hrc-senate-race-connection-qrs-11-serco
Thank you to all of you who support You Are Free TV! You are such an amazing and uplifting group of incredible Freedom lovers! Let's keep the prayer wave moving (6pm, wherever you are, even for 60 seconds!) and keep ourselves focused on freedom for the USA in the restoration of the republic and the return of human dignity, freedom and respect worldwide!
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4/09/18 President Trump and Putin continue to dragnet the deep state in the latest Syrian false flag gas attack. U.S. Fighter jets have been sent to the region, while the Russian military claims there is no evidence of chemical weapons at the site in Douma, where the attack is claimed to have occurred. Meanwhile, the Q Team draws public attention to a possible connection between the 1999 plane crash that killed NY senate hopeful, John F Kennedy, Jr., just before the 2000 senate race in New York that officially launched Hillary Clinton into the political arena.
There are only 3 days left to get the needed signatures for the DISMANTLE THE SES petition to become offical. PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT AND SIGN IT NOW:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-unconstitutional-9000-senior-executive-services-ses-members-httpsyoutubeiffnt9jag2g
My blog with news links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/q-bring-back-the-gallows-jfk-jr-death-and-hrc-senate-race-connection-qrs-11-serco
Thank you to all of you who support You Are Free TV! You are such an amazing and uplifting group of incredible Freedom lovers! Let's keep the prayer wave moving (6pm, wherever you are, even for 60 seconds!) and keep ourselves focused on freedom for the USA in the restoration of the republic and the return of human dignity, freedom and respect worldwide!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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