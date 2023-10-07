Gunfire heard as Gaza gunmen infiltrate Israeli territory | Direct hits reported as Gaza rockets bombard southern and central Israel

Gunfire could be heard across the southern Israeli city of Sderot as Palestinian fighters in Gaza carried out an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel after firing thousands of rockets into the country.
Thousands of rockets have been launched at southern and central parts of Israel from Gaza. Explosions were heard by residents in the areas and direct hits on buildings were reported in Ashkelon, the Gederot region, and in Tel Aviv.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.