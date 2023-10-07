Gunfire heard as Gaza gunmen infiltrate Israeli territory | Direct hits reported as Gaza rockets bombard southern and central Israel

Gunfire could be heard across the southern Israeli city of Sderot as Palestinian fighters in Gaza carried out an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel after firing thousands of rockets into the country.

Thousands of rockets have been launched at southern and central parts of Israel from Gaza. Explosions were heard by residents in the areas and direct hits on buildings were reported in Ashkelon, the Gederot region, and in Tel Aviv.

Mirrored - RT

