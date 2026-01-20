2 Ways To Build A Faraday Cage, Protect Your Tech!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Save 10% on portable solar generators at inergytek.com with COUPON CODE: JurassicPrepperXTS10
Discover the secrets of building a Faraday cage in two simple ways. Safeguard your essential electronics and be prepared for any Mad Max scenario set off by an EMP.
VIDEO CHAPTERS
00:00Intro
00:38Whats an EMP?
01:16What is a Faraday cage?
03:55How to build an ammo can Faraday cage.
08:12How to build a trash can Faraday cage.
10:16How to test a Faraday cage.
11:31Layering for extra protection.
12:41Grounding a Faraday cage.
13:25End Screen