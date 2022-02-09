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BOMBSHELL: OTTAWA POLICE CHIEF CONNECTED TO PFIZER, FBI AND MORE (MIRRORED)
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130 views • February 09, 2022
(Mirrored) Bombshell: Ottawa Police Chief Connected to PFIZER, FBI And More - "Acting Police Chief"...Yes it is an act to cover his past and current criminal activity. He is bought and paid for. Just another NWO piece of shit. He needs to go and I don't care how. He is pure scum. Spread this far and wide. Mirror it. Source: kenwinsor on Candy.
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