Modi proudly opens World’s HIGHEST Railway Bridge
164 views • 12 hours ago

Modi proudly walks with Indian flag on world’s HIGHEST railway bridge

It cost over $160M and sits at 359 meters

That’s 29m higher than France’s Eiffel Tower.

More in article here: 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi shared a video showing him flagging off India's semi high speed Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar. The train has been especially modified to suit the extreme weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. The new service will significantly reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar.   

https://www.republicworld.com/india/pm-modi-proudly-waves-tricolour-at-world-s-highest-chenab-rail-bridge-in-jammu-and-kashmir-watch-video

