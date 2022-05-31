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Genetic engineering: genetic modification at the expense of health?
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27 views • May 31, 2022
Since 2012, the so-called gene scissors - CRISPR/Cas - have been used in genetic engi-neering research. This made it possible to correct genetic defects in human embryos for the first time in 2015. At the same time, however, structural changes were observed in the DNA of living beings that were passed on. Is this step in research pro-gress or nightmare for the history of mankind?
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