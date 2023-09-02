US Congress & Pentagon fight over UFO Disclosure, Fleet of Mexico UFOs & ET Revelations on Maui Fire

Topics covered in the Week in Review:
· Congress and Pentagon power struggle over UFO Disclosure,
· UFO fleet emerges from Mexico Volcano,
· Alien entities being seen in Peru,
· Interview with First Whistleblower on reverse engineering spacecraft,
· John Lear revelations,
· Elena Danaan on Prince Ea’s Lahaina Revelations & Assassination Attempts,
· UAP threat perceptions continue to dominate mainstream news,
· Interview with LA Marzulli,
· Pushback on David Grusch testimony,
· Official UAP website created with intervention by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks.
