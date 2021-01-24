IMPOSSIBLE CHANNEL - The Life of STEVEN D KELLEY, ex CIA/NSA Contractor, Whistleblower, Optics Laser Pioneer & Inventor, Truth Activist, Reiki Master, Spiritual Healer, Psychic & Remote Viewer.

TCR#101 IMPOSSIBLE CHANNEL INTERVIEW SEPT-24-2016 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is a little background information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven's life mission is Occupy The Getty and to share his knowledge to what's happening underground.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com

He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio, where he is LIVE on Thursday nights on The Steven D Kelley show.

His current weekly shows can be listened to on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley, channel. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content, research and mission work. His mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, liking and subscribing.

(NOT ANYMORE) Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. For a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]. Truth Cat Radio is 100 percent listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

- Thank you. #OCCUPYTHEGETTY