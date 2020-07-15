© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victory Over the Fear of Death! Safety In the Word!: God's Vaccine! Part:4 - David Eells, UBM
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • July 15, 2020
Are you concerned about the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently sweeping the planet? Are you worried about how you can protect yourself and your family? Jesus Is the Only Cure!
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
It's the knowledge of the truth that's going to protect God's people these days. Psa. 91:4 "He will cover thee with his pinions, And under his wings shalt thou take refuge: His truth is a shield and a buckler." Being hidden under God's "wings" means you're being hidden under His truth, and also, it's by His truth that we overcome this world. Truth, according to this verse, is necessary for God's protection. It's His shield; it's His buckler.
Joh.8:31,32 "Jesus, therefore, said to those Jews that had believed him. If ye abide in my word, [then] are ye truly my disciples; 32 and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
The truth, the "wings," sets you free from the law of gravity, from being bound to the world. God's truth is what causes us to be able to walk in the Spirit and overcome the world.
There are many people who call themselves "Christians" but they're members of the Harlot; they've never "come out" of her and God warns in Rev. 18:4,5 "And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come forth, my people, out of her, that ye have no fellowship with her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues: 5 for her sins have reached even unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities."
Far too many people think that they can never be lost because they claim to be His people and they had a born again experience in their spirit. They think that they can never be destroyed. They think that the judgment of God would not come upon them, but the Bible says otherwise.
Hos.4:6 "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee..." Wow! If you desert the truth, you will be deserted. We need to seek God’s Will alone and reject anything having to do with Christianity that’s man-made, or else, in the time of trouble, God says He will reject you.
Exo.19:4 "Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you unto myself." Those “eagles’ wings” were how God’s people escaped Egypt, and they’re how the “woman” escapes the beast in Rev. 12:14. “I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.” These “wings” are the truth (Psalm 91:4) God gives us that causes us to overcome the world, to live above the world, to live in the Spirit rather than to be subject to the curses that are upon this earth.
(Exo.19:5) Now, therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed… God still puts a high premium on obedience today; it’s just that we come at obedience from a different direction, and that is grace. We receive the grace from God to be obedient because of our faith in His promises.
Praise be to God! To say that God doesn’t require you to be obedient is a lie that’s being taught in many churches. They don’t understand that the power to obey comes by grace from God.
We need to continually fill our hearts with truth to have God's protection.
Join brother David Eells in Part 4 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:4
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
It's the knowledge of the truth that's going to protect God's people these days. Psa. 91:4 "He will cover thee with his pinions, And under his wings shalt thou take refuge: His truth is a shield and a buckler." Being hidden under God's "wings" means you're being hidden under His truth, and also, it's by His truth that we overcome this world. Truth, according to this verse, is necessary for God's protection. It's His shield; it's His buckler.
Joh.8:31,32 "Jesus, therefore, said to those Jews that had believed him. If ye abide in my word, [then] are ye truly my disciples; 32 and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
The truth, the "wings," sets you free from the law of gravity, from being bound to the world. God's truth is what causes us to be able to walk in the Spirit and overcome the world.
There are many people who call themselves "Christians" but they're members of the Harlot; they've never "come out" of her and God warns in Rev. 18:4,5 "And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come forth, my people, out of her, that ye have no fellowship with her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues: 5 for her sins have reached even unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities."
Far too many people think that they can never be lost because they claim to be His people and they had a born again experience in their spirit. They think that they can never be destroyed. They think that the judgment of God would not come upon them, but the Bible says otherwise.
Hos.4:6 "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee..." Wow! If you desert the truth, you will be deserted. We need to seek God’s Will alone and reject anything having to do with Christianity that’s man-made, or else, in the time of trouble, God says He will reject you.
Exo.19:4 "Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you unto myself." Those “eagles’ wings” were how God’s people escaped Egypt, and they’re how the “woman” escapes the beast in Rev. 12:14. “I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.” These “wings” are the truth (Psalm 91:4) God gives us that causes us to overcome the world, to live above the world, to live in the Spirit rather than to be subject to the curses that are upon this earth.
(Exo.19:5) Now, therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed… God still puts a high premium on obedience today; it’s just that we come at obedience from a different direction, and that is grace. We receive the grace from God to be obedient because of our faith in His promises.
Praise be to God! To say that God doesn’t require you to be obedient is a lie that’s being taught in many churches. They don’t understand that the power to obey comes by grace from God.
We need to continually fill our hearts with truth to have God's protection.
Join brother David Eells in Part 4 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:4
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Keywords
jesusbible studyfaithvirussermonpsalm 91coronaviruscovid19coronavirus pandemicpsalm 91 protectiondavid eells unleavened breadbiblical teachingdavid eellsubmubm david eellsin depth bible studyno plague shall come near yougods vaccineinoculated by gods wordbelieving the word empowers youjesus is the only curesafety in the wordwalking in the truthvictory over the fear of death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.