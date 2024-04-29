RT News April 29, 2024 6AM GMT

April 29, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com





Ukrainian troops continue their retreat, while Washington's fresh aid package to Kiev is far from the reality of what the billions of dollars are intended for. Hamas says it has no “major issues” after considering Israel's most recent proposal for a long-awaited peace deal and hostage-release agreement in Gaza as the group's delegation arrives in Egypt. Protesters in Türkiye rally to support an international aid flotilla to Gaza and a ceasefire for the enclave.