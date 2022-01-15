© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΤΡΟΜΟΣ - Διάβολος σε εκκλησία
Follow
4
Share
Report
1089 views • January 15, 2022
Οι παγκοσμιοποιητές θα κάνουν πολλά εφέ παραπλάνησης και πρέπει να είστε έτοιμοι. Αν όμως δείτε πραγματικό διάβολο, απλά πείτε του ένα «Δόξα τω Θεώ» και στείλτε τον στον ….. διάολο. Με πίστη όμως το «Δόξα τω Θεώ». Πάρτε μάθημα από αυτόν πως βγαίνει από την “ψυχή” του
https://www.brighteon.com/35bdde3a-6252-4335-a907-a4745beb1ffd
Η "πραγματικότητα του βίντεο κρύβεται εδώ >
https://www.altnews.in/digitally-created-horror-video-shared-as-attack-on-italian-church-by-islamic-forces/
https://www.brighteon.com/35bdde3a-6252-4335-a907-a4745beb1ffd
Η "πραγματικότητα του βίντεο κρύβεται εδώ >
https://www.altnews.in/digitally-created-horror-video-shared-as-attack-on-italian-church-by-islamic-forces/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.