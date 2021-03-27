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3. Hidden Deer vs. Triple Trouble Trio
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10 views • March 27, 2021
The second game of Round 2 of the 2020 3v3 NF Christmas Tournament. Hidden Deer (AjaX, OutWash, Wazzeh) wins 20-8 and will play Team Mayonnaise (Midd, Nik, Azureblue) in the first game of Round 3. The Triple Trouble Trio (Juraxxus, Marr, Oil) will play BOOMPANTS Inc (Fro, Islingr, Sketchup) in the second game of Round 2 of the Loser's Bracket.
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