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Introduction to virtual training classes - Real Results Consulting
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0 view • January 26, 2022
Hello, this is an introduction to virtual classes for covid and those that are home or like to work out from home. Health and fitness is critical to manage the challenges of today.
Your never too old to start. I am 59 and going strong. Take care.
Your never too old to start. I am 59 and going strong. Take care.
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