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Salvation: How to Have Eternal Life [LIFE CHANGING!]
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40 views • November 18, 2021
Description from Hope Through Prophecy
Salvation – how to have eternal life? In order to receive this free gift, you must believe on Jesus Christ. But what does this mean? This video will describe God’s powerful plan of Salvation and how you can have your sins forgiven and receive eternal life! This powerful story will change your life! Discover new, profound insights into the plan of Salvation! Discover the identity of the Lamb of Revelation in Bible prophecy, and see what this means for you! You will learn the specific steps needed to become saved, and to have peace with God. The powerful video will show you God’s plan to restore mankind, including you, back to His image! Make sure you stay to the end, where we have included a heart-warming special feature – a tribute to the life of Jesus set to music. Please watch, like, and share with those you want to see brought closer to Jesus!
Salvation – how to have eternal life? In order to receive this free gift, you must believe on Jesus Christ. But what does this mean? This video will describe God’s powerful plan of Salvation and how you can have your sins forgiven and receive eternal life! This powerful story will change your life! Discover new, profound insights into the plan of Salvation! Discover the identity of the Lamb of Revelation in Bible prophecy, and see what this means for you! You will learn the specific steps needed to become saved, and to have peace with God. The powerful video will show you God’s plan to restore mankind, including you, back to His image! Make sure you stay to the end, where we have included a heart-warming special feature – a tribute to the life of Jesus set to music. Please watch, like, and share with those you want to see brought closer to Jesus!
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