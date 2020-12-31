Loser, laid to rest while attempting to burglarize home, dine & dash ghetto trash ends teen, sadly

#RudyArguello #DineandDash #HomeInvesion #Tragedy #2A #SecondAmendment #Diner #Waitress #Teen



Texas police say that a homeowner shot and killed a 27-year-old in an armed home invasion as he and two others held his two young children at gunpoint.



Port Arthur Police identified the deceased suspect as Terence Ellies, with Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam III having ordered an autopsy.



According to the police, the owner of the home - located on the 2500 block of 18th Street - fatally gunned down the suspect after he barged into the home with two other armed suspects, KBTV reported.



The homeowner, an unidentified 29-year-old man, armed himself with a rifle and fired several shots to keep his family safe. Ellies died at the scene, police shared.



The other two suspects left the scene and police are still searching for the duo.



No one else was injured at the home.



Police were called to the scene at around 8.30pm Sunday to a home invasion type robbery with the shooting called.



The three suspects were said to have tried to barge into the home as a woman was going into the home. It was that commotion that



The Port Arthur Police Department Major Crime Team is still investigating the incident.



--------------------------------

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting dead a teenager during an argument over an unpaid bill in a restaurant parking lot in Colorado.



Jacqueline De Paz has been held on second degree murder charges over the death of Rudy Arguello Rios, 18, in Aurora, Colorado.



Arguello Rios was dining with a friend at Mariscos El Rey 2 Restaurant last Tuesday, when an argument ensued between eight diners and a waitress.



The group, which included De Paz and several children, allegedly claimed their meal was cold and refused to pay their bill.



The upset customers allegedly bolted from the restaurant when the waitress threatened to call the police, according to the Colorado Sentinel.



The waitress and other customers who had witnessed the altercation, including Arguello Rios, reportedly followed the group into the parking lot and a brawl ensued.



Arguello Rios attempted to help a person who had fallen to the ground during the melee, according to a court document.



A video of the brawl reviewed by detectives allegedly showed De Paz pointing a gun at the teenager and shouting 'back the f*** up … I got the strap now.'



Authorities say Arguello Rios tried to take the gun from De Paz, before she shot him and escaped from the scene in a Mercedes Benz vehicle.



Arguello Rios was struck on the left side of the chest and was rushed to a local hospital where he died an hour later.



In a court document, the waitress 'described (Arguello) Rios as a peacekeeper who was yelling at the others to stop being rude and to be respectful,' according to the affidavit.



De Paz was detained Thursday after the cops identified her following a traffic stop.



She is being held at the Arapahoe County jail on a $1 million bail bond.



Her next court date has been set for January 28.



A GoFundMe account set up for Arguello Rios' funeral expense had received $10,764 as of Tuesday afternoon.