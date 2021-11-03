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11/1/2021【HCoin To the Moon Celebration】: We support both Pompeo and Trump running for President of the United States as long as they are determined to take down the CCP! We will not take sides!
11/1/2021【HCoin To the Moon 庆典】：我们既支持蓬培奥也支持川普竞选美国总统，只要他们坚决灭共！我们不会在他们之间选边儿站队！