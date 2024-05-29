War: NATO Preparing to Attack Russia 05/28/2024

Ukraine drones hit a radar of Russia for the second time, and it’s believed they are attempting to shoot down a third. It’s clear that NATO is setting the stage for a decapitation nuclear attack against Russia. Finally, we see that a Polish Official claims the U.S. told Russia it would strike Russian targets in Ukraine if Putin used Nuclear Weapons.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.