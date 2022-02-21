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Pfizer seeks to aviod liability with vaccine for children
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130 views • February 21, 2022
How can it be that vaccines, even approved for children are automatically exempt from liability? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explains this here in an eye opening short interview.
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