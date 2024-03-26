Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Brutally Took Revenge For SEVASTOPOL┃NATO Objects Along With Officers Were Wiped Out In STRYI
channel image
The Prisoner
9029 Subscribers
Shop now
278 views
Published 21 hours ago

Meanwhile, Russia's tough response to the attack on Sevastopol did not take long to wait. So, on the night of March 24, at 2 a.m. Moscow time, dozens of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from 'Olenya' airfield in the Murmansk region...................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
russianrevengesevastopolstryi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket