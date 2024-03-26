Russia Brutally Took Revenge For SEVASTOPOL┃NATO Objects Along With Officers Were Wiped Out In STRYI

Meanwhile, Russia's tough response to the attack on Sevastopol did not take long to wait. So, on the night of March 24, at 2 a.m. Moscow time, dozens of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from 'Olenya' airfield in the Murmansk region...................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



