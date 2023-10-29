Hi ya'll! In these tryin' times I'm happy ta share somethin' ta laff at from Daisy an' Kin here in Delectable Collaboration with Visceral Adventure's Tonika the Terrific!
It's somethin' ta
sink yer teeth inta-- though ol' Joe cain't cuz he ain't got any!
Presentin'.... Where, Where The Hell is Joe? (a cheeky spoof of Camper Van Beethoven's Where the Hell is Bill? which wuz written 'bout a band member that wuz so late ta practice they wrote a song about it and made 'im sing it! Here, our "Resident" Joe STILL hasn't shown up ta practice!)
Dig in! (lyrics this time 'round are in the viddeyo!)
