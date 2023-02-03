Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brave Priest Exposes Heretical Shadow Church, Ready to Die
50 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen Show


Feb 1, 2023


Suspended, silenced, and stripped of their ministries, priests around the world are vanishing before our very eyes — all because of corrupt bishops who are actively working on behalf of a globalist "Shadow Church." Despite the personal risk of ecclesiastical backlash one brave priest has dared to speak out and remains ready to die for the true Faith: Fr. Leon Pereira. Answering to his conscience and to the truth of Jesus Christ, Fr. Leon Pereira is laying it all on the line in the wake of the many cancelled priests before him. The war between the Shadow Church and Fr. Leon Pereira has begun.


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27vzmi-brave-priest-exposes-heretical-shadow-church-ready-to-die.html


Keywords
christianglobalistsreligioncatholiccorruptsuspendedbravespeak outpriestssilenceddiebishopstrue faithvanishingjohn-henry westenshadow churchremoved from ministryfr leon pereiracancelled priests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket