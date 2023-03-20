Don't Believe the Government! - Gas Stoves Targeted, NWO Coming, and Minnesota Nuclear Waste Spill

Join Suzanne as she discusses the recent move by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Department of Energy (DOE), unconstitutional entities, as they eye “regulations” and standards targeting gas stoves. Also, the “New World Order” is on the move with 2023 being touted as the “first year” of the NWO. Minnesotans in Monticello should be mindful of their water since the spill of tritium contaminated water FOUR MONTHS AGO that is just now being declared by the local health department.

Catch Suzanne here on Brighteon as well as on The Liberty Belles at Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube. Coming soon, Suzanne and her teammate Lynne Taylor, comprising The Liberty Belles will be joining TECN-TV hosting their own broadcast. Stay tuned for further information.

