Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don't Believe the Government! - Gas Stoves Targeted, NWO Coming, and Minnesota Nuclear Waste Spill
31 views
channel image
Hamner It Out
Published Yesterday |

Join Suzanne as she discusses the recent move by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Department of Energy (DOE), unconstitutional entities, as they eye “regulations” and standards targeting gas stoves.  Also, the “New World Order” is on the move with 2023 being touted as the “first year” of the NWO.  Minnesotans in Monticello should be mindful of their water since the spill of tritium contaminated water FOUR MONTHS AGO that is just now being declared by the local health department.

Catch Suzanne here on Brighteon as well as on The Liberty Belles at Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube.  Coming soon, Suzanne and her teammate Lynne Taylor, comprising The Liberty Belles will be joining TECN-TV hosting their own broadcast.  Stay tuned for further information.

Resources:

https://www.usa.gov/federal-agencies/consumer-product-safety-commission

https://www.cpsc.gov/About-CPSC

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-03-19-minnesota-nuclear-plant-leaks-radioactive-water.html

https://mobile.twitter.com/larryelder/status/1636844360775114752

https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-agency-comes-closer-to-gas-stove-ban_5129680.html

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/biden-playing-with-fire-on-gas-stoves

https://brownstone.org/articles/governor-hochul-files-appeal-in-quarantine-camp-lawsuit/

https://allnewspipeline.com/Promises_Of_A_Coming_Shock_To_Fully_Usher_In_Tyranny.php

https://slaynews.com/news/ny-governor-demands-courts-authorization-detain-citizens-quarantine-camps/

https://www.brighteon.com/f443fabc-8b0a-45dd-a283-3c8e10b7dfe4


Keywords
nwonatural gasquarantine campsgas stovesminnesota nuclear waste spill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket