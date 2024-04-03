Michigan Congressman Under Fire For Suggesting 'Hiroshima & Nagasaki' Solution For Gaza

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg, pastor and "good" Christian, talks about his solution for Gaza: Give it the Hiroshima treatment. "Get it over quick." A sitting US Rep in a secret town hall feels comfortable musing positively about genocide.

https://twitter.com/WhitchMI/status/1773915716603003311

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/michigan-congressman-under-fire-suggesting-hiroshima-nagasaki-solution-gaza

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/