Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michigan Congressman Under Fire For Suggesting 'Hiroshima & Nagasaki' Solution For Gaza
channel image
The Prisoner
9042 Subscribers
Shop now
68 views
Published 18 hours ago

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg, pastor and "good" Christian, talks about his solution for Gaza: Give it the Hiroshima treatment. "Get it over quick." A sitting US Rep in a secret town hall feels comfortable musing positively about genocide.

https://twitter.com/WhitchMI/status/1773915716603003311

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/michigan-congressman-under-fire-suggesting-hiroshima-nagasaki-solution-gaza
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
zionistspuppetsrep tim walbergisraels poodle usa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket