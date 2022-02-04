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Prison Life In Dan Andrews' Quarantine - Threatened By Cops To Be Gassed
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155 views • February 04, 2022
"No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up their room, babies crying. I think this guy thought he was leaving today when he is actually leaving at 11.59pm tonight. You go crazy being all alone. Is this really necessary? I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied to quarantine at home and I am vaccinated. Why ? What is the price of Victorians mental health ? does any one actually care ? This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn't calm down ?? WTF !" ... The actions of our Government and Police are the very definition of 'criminal
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