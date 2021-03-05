The shocking arrest of “Corona suspect” in Finnish home. Tied to Hospital Bed for 24 Hours

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Finland is under rapidly tightening COVID-restrictions, with proposed tough lockdown orders and martial law measures. Ossi Tiihonen, a civic activist, who focuses on coronavirus issues, has published new and shocking material on his blog about how the authorities treat “corona suspects” in Finland at their own homes, and even in the presence of their children.
Finnish entrepreneur Merike Sirelpuu has been the target of extreme government activity on March 1, 2021. The video shows the woman that has been forcibly taken to the hospital by the police for a PCR test, which Tiihonen describes as “medical rape”.
“She was forcibly retrieved from home by the police in handcuffs and taken to Iisalmi Hospital, where he was forcibly deprived of a nasopharyngeal test used as a means of oppression, although she tried to say that she has a disease that causes bleeding easily,” Tiihonen says.
Merike filmed a video of the incident before being handcuffed, with police forcibly breaking into her house. However, police picked up the phone from Merike and removed the video. The video above is filmed by Merike’s daughter, who is horrified by what happened.
Tiihonen says that according to his report and direct contact with the arrested woman, Merike was fully cooperative until the event above happened, but she did not want to be taken against her own will for a test system, that endangers her health due to the illness. By officials, a PCR test was required from her based on “exposure”.
Merike is still in a closed ward at Iisalmi Hospital. The woman was tied to her bed in the hospital for 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday. Handcuffs have caused bruising on her wrists. According to the information, she was also strangled on several occasions.
According to current information, all police officers, doctors, and nurses involved in the process will report crimes. The physical integrity and rights of Merike Sirelpuu have been grossly violated,” Tiihonen writes.
In a voice recording released on Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021, a discussion of Sirelpuu with a medical doctor is heard, which confirms the tragedy of the events in all its horror. The conversation was recorded after she was subjected to the use of force, while the woman was waiting for her lawyer to arrive at the hospital.
Source : https://mainland.press/2021/03/03/the-shocking-arrest-of-corona-suspect-in-finnish-home-video/