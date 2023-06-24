Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. John Bergman D.C. How Lungs Work - Asthma, COPD & Bronchitis Cause & Cure (Banned)
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
17 Subscribers
231 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. John Bergman D.C.

Banned from YouTube - April 21, 2023

Posted on Youtube - March 1, 2012

Posted on Brighteon

Link click

https://www.brighteon.com/c304dd8e-67a3-4904-8d6c-454150ce9452


Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.

Check out his websites too:

www.drbvip.com

﻿﻿www.extremehealthacademy.com

﻿﻿www.drjohnbergman.com

What is the Extreme Health Academy?

 https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

﻿﻿USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.

Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, live workshop, podcasts, monthly video courses a supporting community, and much more!

Get ready to start taking control of your health!

https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

﻿﻿Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:

http://bergmanchiropractic.com

﻿﻿714-962-5891

Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnberagman.com/booking/

For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


Keywords
asthmacopdbronchitislungsdr bergman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket