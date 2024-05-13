Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (13 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

The Sever Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Volchansk, Neskuchnoye, Liptsy, and Veseloye (Kharkov region). In addition, five counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled close to Glubokoye and Tikhoye (Kharkov reg).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 250 UKR troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 17 motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, Buk-M1 and Strela-10 anti-aircraft systems, as well as four MLRS launchers, to include Uragan, Czech-made Vampire, and Croatian-made RAK-SA-12.

The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kirovsk and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Thirteen counter-attacks of the 4th Tank, 3rd, 21st, 63rd, 116th mechanised, 77th Airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 4th National Guard Brigade were repelled by the Russian Armed Forces near Kislovka (Kharkov region), Nevskoye, Novoyegorovka, Makeyevka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and one 152-mm Giatsint-S gun.

The Yug Group of Forces has improved the situation along the front line and delivered strikes at manpower & hardware of the 79th Air Assault Brigade & the 81st Airmobile Brig of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kleshcheyevka, Antonovka, & Grigorovka (DPR).

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 3 counter-attacks of assault groups of the 10th Mtn Assault Brigade & the 41st Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Spornoye & Razdolovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 540 UKR troops, 2 tanks, including the German-made Leopard-2A1, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one 105-mm Melara Mod 56 self-propelled artillery system.

The Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation as a result of successful actions and inflicted fire damage on units of the 24th, 47th, and 100th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novosyolovka Pervaya, Katerinovka, and Novopokrovskoye (DPR). The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation repelled seven counter-attacks launched by the 92nd Assault, 142nd Infantry, 68th, 71st jaeger, 24th, 110th mechanised brigades of the UKR Armed Forces near Shumy, Ocheretino, and Netaylovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 395 UKR troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one Croatian-made 122-mm RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 UKR troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 129 areas during the day.

One Su-27 aircraft of the UKR Air Force was downed by Russia's air defence forces. In addition, 33 unmanned aerial vehicles, six Tochka-U tactical missiles, 39 projectiles of Olkha, Chezh-made Vampire, and U.S.-made HIMARS, five French-made Hammer guided bombs, five U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, and four UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles have been shot down over the past 24 hours.

📊 In total, 596 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,020 unmanned aerial vehicles, 518 air defence missile systems, 16,008 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,295 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,545 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,678 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.