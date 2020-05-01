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How To Exit The Matrix
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615 views • May 01, 2020
Admittedly, some will feel that some of the particulars in this video do not apply to themselves. In spite of that, listen carefully to some of the larger issues and concerns that are addressed herein. As big boys and girls unafraid of truth you can and must make your own choices. Other free agents will be acting on their truth regardless and independent of your level of awareness. If the thought of African repatriation bothers you, then you need to really think about why.
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