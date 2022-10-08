Kari Lake is traveling Arizona speaking directly to voters & applying for the job of Governor! Today, she answers questions directly in front of voters LIVE from North Scottsdale, AZ.MAAP REAL: Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – North Scottsdale
Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour!
Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - North Scottsdale
Venue:
Chauncey Social
17767 N Scottsdale Road
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.