Kari Lake is traveling Arizona speaking directly to voters & applying for the job of Governor! Today, she answers questions directly in front of voters LIVE from North Scottsdale, AZ.MAAP REAL: Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – North Scottsdale

Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour!

Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST

Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - North Scottsdale

Venue:

Chauncey Social

17767 N Scottsdale Road

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022

Producer Director George Nemeh