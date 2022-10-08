Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – North Scottsdale
21 views
channel image
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
Published 2 months ago |

Kari Lake is traveling Arizona speaking directly to voters & applying for the job of Governor! Today, she answers questions directly in front of voters LIVE from North Scottsdale, AZ.MAAP REAL: Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – North Scottsdale

Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour!

Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST

Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - North Scottsdale

Venue:

Chauncey Social

17767 N Scottsdale Road

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022

Producer Director George Nemeh

Keywords
governorrallyamericancandidate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket