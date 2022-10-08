© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kari Lake is traveling Arizona speaking directly to voters & applying for the job of Governor! Today, she answers questions directly in front of voters LIVE from North Scottsdale, AZ.MAAP REAL: Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – North Scottsdale
Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour!
Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - North Scottsdale
Venue:
Chauncey Social
17767 N Scottsdale Road
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh