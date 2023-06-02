Create New Account
Day 5 - Vacation July 5, 2019
15 views
Hagenaars Family
Published 19 hours ago |

We left Ana and Peter’s this morning heading for Stonehenge.  It was a 4 hour drive and we were all pretty tired but we enjoyed ourselves.  We ran into a lady who went to school near where we used to live in Ottawa.


We stayed in Janice’s cottage that night and it was very nice.  We recommend that Airbnb as well.  Her Airbnb listing was “Bushey Village near London+Warner Bros studios” and was at 39 Park Road, Hertforshire, England, WD23EE UK.


familyvacationenglandukreviewdrivingstonehengearibnbhagenaars familyfamily of 5european vacationpeugeot 308 sw

