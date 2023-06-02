Day 5 - Vacation July 5, 2019

We left Ana and Peter’s this morning heading for Stonehenge. It was a 4 hour drive and we were all pretty tired but we enjoyed ourselves. We ran into a lady who went to school near where we used to live in Ottawa.
We stayed in Janice’s cottage that night and it was very nice. We recommend that Airbnb as well. Her Airbnb listing was “Bushey Village near London+Warner Bros studios” and was at 39 Park Road, Hertforshire, England, WD23EE UK.
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.