Day 5 - Vacation July 5, 2019

We left Ana and Peter’s this morning heading for Stonehenge. It was a 4 hour drive and we were all pretty tired but we enjoyed ourselves. We ran into a lady who went to school near where we used to live in Ottawa.





We stayed in Janice’s cottage that night and it was very nice. We recommend that Airbnb as well. Her Airbnb listing was “Bushey Village near London+Warner Bros studios” and was at 39 Park Road, Hertforshire, England, WD23EE UK.





