A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the strategically important settlement of 'Velikaya Novoselka' had been completely liberated by units of the group of troops under the designation 'Vostok'. The Russian military department noted that the remaining pockets of resistance in the northern part of this town were completely destroyed on the morning of January 26. Commenting on the liberation of 'Velikaya Novoselka', the Russian military said that this town was liberated within six days as a result of active offensive actions by units of the 40th Guards Marine Brigade and the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
