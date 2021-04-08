Are You Burning Down Your House or Cleaning It Up? Listen to Dr Marty Explain.

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever wondered why modern cancer treatments destroy the very immune system designed to combat disease? In this clip, Dr. Marty Goldstein explains why chemotherapy and radiation are akin to burning down your house instead of cleaning it up. Be sure to watch the entire episode to discover how current cancer treatments are working against your natural defenses… and how you can support those defenses to prevent, fight, and beat cancer.