Revelation 20 & 21 07/21/2022

Today Pastor Stan is sharing his knowledge about Revelation. He memorized the Book of Revelation and God really began to give him a special understanding about the end times.





Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com



Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112