Pfizer Wants to Mutate the Covid Virus to SELL YOU more Vaccines! (Project Veritas Expose)
Pfizer, which is achieved record profits from selling as COVID-19 vaccine, is considering what is essentially gain of function research, using serial passaging through monkeys, in order to mutate the COVID-19 virus, and of course they will have the vaccine ready to sell to the public in a perpetual grift of making people sick and then curing the disease. Jordan Trishton Walker expose.#pfizer #projectveritas #covid #vaccine #mrna #jordanwalker


healthbig pharmaproject veritasvirusjames okeefemutationspfizercovid-19gain of functionwuhan labgriftgain of function researchalbert bourlarobert maloneundercover workmutating the viruspfizer is corruptbig pharma is corruptjordan walkerjordan trishton walker

