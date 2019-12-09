Is you car scrambling your brain (English Subtitle"

“Headache in the car”If there is any doubt that EMF/wireless technology affects us, this video clearly demonstrates it.English subtitles for German 2017 RTL video "Kopfschmerzen im Auto", about an experiment demonstrating alarming brain effects from WLAN/WIFI and other electronic features of modern cars.We now live in a wireless-saturated normality that has neverexisted in the history of the human race. EMFsare invisible, odorless, and a lot of ‘authorities’ tell us that it’s harmless.But once you hear how much our exposure to microwave radiation (emittedby cell phones, Bluetooth, wifi, etc.) has increased in the last 100years alone, you’ll realize it’s the fastest increasingenvironmental factor that we are exposed to:Fact: You and I are being exposed to levels of EMFs a QUINTILLION timeshigher than in the 1920s. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 timesthe amount of EMF exposure….Still think EMFs don’t affect our health?… I didn’t think so.Nick PineaultThe Entire Human Body Functions through Electricity.When the energy pulses through the constant radioactivity from a SmartMeter, Cell Tower, Cell Phone and other wireless appliances itaffects organs, cells, and more of the world’s population percapita as more Wi-Fi Technology is used. The Data, Researchand Proven Hazards are fully aware within government files howeverthey will deny it. They need the people to say “it’snot safe” before they change their ways, the governments doesn’twant to be held liable, for their lies. Utility Companies arereceiving millions in profits & politicians are gettingkickbacks. Politicians cannot and will not change their wayswithout the people telling them to do so, it’s how the systemworks.WI-FI: THE SILENT KILLER THAT KILLS US SLOWLYThe 5G kill grid, coming to a neighborhood near you – Wi-Fi – TheInvisible Killing Fields