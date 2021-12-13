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Øjenåbner: Dukker, indvandrere og børn er problemet.. (åbenbart)...[12.12.2021]
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0 view • December 13, 2021
Note: A Danish 'montage' from danish 'Øjenåbner' (Eye-Opener) who shows how the Satanist 'Play' their game on MSM...
74 views Dec 12, 2021
Øjenåbner - 2.85K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tDjN25S5Wk8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
74 views Dec 12, 2021
Øjenåbner - 2.85K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tDjN25S5Wk8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQQeY4rRL16lV12QWNZaNg
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