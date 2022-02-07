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Alaska Trucker Freedom Convoy 2022
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11 views • February 07, 2022
On Sunday February 6th, Alaska participated in a freedom convoy to show support for the truckers in Canada and to support the freedom of humanity worldwide! Join us as we free humanity from the virus of fear one enslaved mind at a time! END THE MANDATES NOW! FREE HUMANITY!
Thank you to the patriot hip hop artists creating such amazing music!
-God or Government (feat. Raging Moses & StefanOtto
-The Patriot (feat. The Marine Rapper & Trevor Wesley)
Thank you to the patriot hip hop artists creating such amazing music!
-God or Government (feat. Raging Moses & StefanOtto
-The Patriot (feat. The Marine Rapper & Trevor Wesley)
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