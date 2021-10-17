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A Love Of The Foreign
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2 views • October 17, 2021
This might be a series. If I'm not lazy.
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A Love Of The Foreign
#HasanPiker #AyannaPressley #Antifa #OpenBorders
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
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My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
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A Love Of The Foreign
#HasanPiker #AyannaPressley #Antifa #OpenBorders
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