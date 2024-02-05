Denver Police Officer Tells Whistleblower About Sleeper Cells All Over Colorado From Open Borders!

👕 MERCH STORE: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com! Use SAVE15 discount code at checkout!

WOW 🚨 Americans Have No Idea How Bad Things Really Are

Denver Police At Airport Off The Record “The media will not tell you this. — We’ve arrested, the Denver Police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last 2 months”

“So I just had a conversation with a Denver police officer at the airport, and we were talking about the crime that's going on, not only in Denver, but our country. And he says, the media will not tell you this. I'm not even supposed to talk about this, but I don't care anymore. We've arrested. The Denver police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last 2 months.

50. Okay. So with that said, we started talking about everything else. And And we started talking about where the budget's going and how they don't have enough police cars. They're gonna be putting them on foot.

We started talking about all the migrants that have coming over the border and how they're cutting the police budget in all major cities, including Denver. And then we started talking about how their sleeper cells all over Colorado. He's talking about South Americans. He's talking about people from Central America. He's talking about people from China.

He's talking about people from, um, the Middle East all over, and he says, the police know this, the state police and the local police, and they're not allowed to do a damn thing about it. So y'all, here's my question for you, especially for those of you that are left leaning. Do you still think that it's okay to have open ****** borders?”

