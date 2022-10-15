Steve Franssen & Baked Alaska || On Matchmaking: How to Find a Wife

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Clip from YOBACAST EP 3: STEVE FRANSSEN, which aired 12th of October 2022 on Cozy.tv/bakedalaska
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Steve Franssen:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/franssen
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️Gumroad: Fatherly Advice, The Road to Self-Knowledge and King Status:
stevenfranssen.gumroad.com
✔️BUY STEVE'S BOOKS: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=steve+franssen&rh=n%3A283155&ref=nb_sb_noss
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
#Dating #Marriage #Match #Franssen #clips
Tags: Dating, Marriage, Match, Franssen, clips