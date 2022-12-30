Need for Speed - Porsche Unleashed (2000, Playstation)

Need for Speed - Porsche Unleashed (know as Need for Speed - Porsche or Need for Speed - Porsche 2000 in Europe) is a racing game developed and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in Europe and North America.

As the name indicates, the game revolves about cars by German manufacturer Porsche. There are various original Porsche models available. You have a career mode where you buy, sell and maintain Porsche cars and compete in various tournaments, cups and races. There are also four different quick modes, where can play a single race or compete in games like a chase against the police, a capture the flag mode or a time attack. Driving can be practised in a tutorial mode where you have a career as a Porsche test driver.