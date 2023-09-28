An event will occur that will leave human creatures in awe. A religious leader…

September 25, 2023 – Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Her Beloved Luz de Maria

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I come to you to give My love to those who wish to receive it.

As Mother of Humanity, I alert you to the fulfillment of the Revelations that My Divine Son has revealed to you and those that this Mother has revealed to you, as well as the revelations of My Beloved St. Michael the Archangel.

I DESIRE THAT ALL MY CHILDREN “BE SAVED AND COME TO THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH” (I Tim. 2,4).

(Spiritual confusion increases…)

Humanity has entered into spiritual confusion (1), because they move from one place to another seeking to know more and more about what the Father’s House reveals to them. They seek so much that they end up knowing nothing! It is the decline of the souls who think they know everything and know nothing; they will be the ones who will suffer the most when they feel abandoned, even though I have not abandoned them.

(The incoming events…)

CHILDREN OF MY HEART, THESE ARE THE END TIMES, NOT THE END OF THE WORLD; and although there are events yet to happen, the events are unfolding slowly, one after another, until the moment arrives when they will happen one after another and this will be the great chaos of humanity….

AH… LITTLE CHILDREN, THERE IS A LACK OF FAITH IN YOU, A LACK OF FAITH!

(You will see a sign…)

You are approaching a time when you will see a sign in the sky, not the one before the “Great Warning” but a strong event on earth. An event will occur that will leave human creatures in awe. A religious leader will die by unjust hands, unleashing worldwide astonishment.

Beloved children, as Mother I have My Heart bleeding for the offenses of this generation towards My Divine Son and for those that will soon come forth. I mourn for so much disregard for the gift of life.

I INTERCEDE FOR EACH ONE OF YOU; AT ALL TIMES I INTERCEDE BEFORE MY DIVINE SON FOR YOU ARE ALL MY CHILDREN.

Pray My children, pray for Austria, it will suffer for nature, especially for water. Pray children, pray for Turkey little children, pray promptly. Pray children, pray for Guatemala, its soil is shaking and activating its volcanoes. Pray children, Mexico is in danger, its soil is shaking; Puebla is suffering. Pray children, pray for Costa Rica, it is shaken. Pray children, pray for Argentina, chaos is coming.

Children of My Immaculate Heart, adore My Divine Son present in the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. Pray the Holy Rosary, intercede for your brothers.

(Famine…, blessed grapes…, faith…)

The planned famine (2) is one of the scourges of this generation and one of the strongest for My children. Millions will suffer from this evil and will be defeated, if you do not heed my call to prepare the “blessed grapes” and let them serve as food for you. (3)

CHILDREN, SHARE THE BLESSED GRAPES ...

Source: Revelaciones Marianas