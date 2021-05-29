© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEART INFLAMMATION IN YOUTH RECENTLY VAXXED
Follow
3
Share
Report
210 views • May 29, 2021
The Highwire with Del Bigtree - 28 May 2021
Serious cases of myocarditis in young people after receiving the #Covid19 vaccines are piling up across the US. Although the CDC is downplaying these cases, some hospitals are now having to change monitoring protocols for any child that comes in after receiving the shot and is experiencing unexpected symptoms.
Serious cases of myocarditis in young people after receiving the #Covid19 vaccines are piling up across the US. Although the CDC is downplaying these cases, some hospitals are now having to change monitoring protocols for any child that comes in after receiving the shot and is experiencing unexpected symptoms.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.