Robert O’Brien Suggested “Porcupine Strategy” To Stop the CCP Invading Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/17/2021 Fox news host Larry Kudlow interviewed the former US national security adviser Robert O’Brien about how to deter China from taking over Taiwan. Tai Wan is the great semiconductor center of the whole world. O’Brien suggests “porcupine strategy” and the US is selling and delivering important resources to help Taiwan establish the “anti-access area denial” weapon systems. The US must reassert American leadership and deter its foes.