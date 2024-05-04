Create New Account
Words Without Wires - Marconi's Discovery of Radio
In the 1880's a German, Heinrich Hertz, demonstrated that electric waves could be sent through the air. this discovery led Guglielmo Marconi to develop wireless telegraphy, which we know today as radio,





narration radio technology history comic books audiobooks educational guglielmo marconi wireless telegraphy

