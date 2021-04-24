China’s Ambassador Described Claims of Uighur Genocide As “Fake News”

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4/9/2021 SBS reports that the CCP ambassador held a press conference to brainwash journalists. Propaganda clip “Xinjiang: A Wonderful Land” was played and the ambassador described claims of Uighur genocide as “fake news”. Xinjiang is indeed a wonderful land, but if it’s really a happy and free place as the CCP put it, why don’t the CCP have journalists visit Xinjiang?