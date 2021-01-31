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Keep Farm Safe from Toxic Spray Drift
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61 views • January 31, 2021
The toxic chemical draft is a significant problem on any natural and organic farm located close to a conventional farming operation that uses chemicals. We found a solution to this problem by utilizing a service called drift watch that marks your property as a no chemical draft zone.
Driftwatch.org
Subscribestar www.subscribestar.com/pigeon-river-farm
Animal Welfare Approved www.agreenerworld.org/midwest/pigeon-river-farm-clintonville-wi/
Driftwatch.org
Subscribestar www.subscribestar.com/pigeon-river-farm
Animal Welfare Approved www.agreenerworld.org/midwest/pigeon-river-farm-clintonville-wi/
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