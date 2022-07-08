Everyday is Independence Day as well as on July 4th // Episode 39 For The Love Of Guns

I am swapping the Monday and Wednesday podcast because of the holiday. But, what does Independence Day mean to you?

Today's sponsor is YOU. You are the reason that I continue to put out content. However, to continue to do so, I need your help and it will cost you nothing more than you were already going to spend. Before you go shopping click my affiliate links at https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee before you shop and a small part of your purchase will come back to the channel.

Please support the mission of Hold My Guns as it is worthy of your time and energy.

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A Girl And A Gun / Hold My Guns Personal Safety Plan: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GtsxvSYY3XvGEdRyTF7iEHhqrG-jeUZc/view

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Social Media

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Gear that I run

Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3

Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC

Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL

My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:

Jason Schaller [email protected]

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.