ShaDoWCa7 sings Puyuma Lullaby 啊咿啊咿啊 with Chinese and English Lyrics

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on May 24, 2020 along with her original description:
"This is my cover of the Chinese 'Puyuma Lullaby.' I have added English words to it as well. I hope you enjoy listening. ♥"
Lyrics: Puyuma Lullaby 啊咿啊咿啊
啊咿呀咿呀咿呀，啊唔啊唔啊唔啊！
小宝宝快快闭上眼，不要哭快快睡吧。
妈妈妈妈不在家，她去为你买娃娃。
小宝宝快快闭上眼，不要哭快快睡吧。
爸爸爸爸不在家，他去为你捕鱼虾。
小宝宝快快闭上眼，不要哭快快睡吧。
啊咿呀咿呀咿呀，啊唔啊唔啊唔啊！
小宝宝快快闭上眼，不要哭快快睡吧。
Precious baby don't you cry, my sweet! Close your eyes and go to sleep.
Your mama is not here, she goes to buy you things my dear,
Precious baby don't you cry, my sweet! Close your eyes and go to sleep.
Your papa is now gone, he promises he won't be long,
Precious baby don't you cry, my sweet! Close your eyes and go to sleep.
