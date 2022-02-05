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Whistleblower Hospital Physician's Assistant - Adverse Events Not Being Reported By Hospitals
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146 views • February 05, 2022
Hospital Physician's Assistant, Deborah Conrad, has come forward with her testimony of the massive amount of Adverse Events not being reported by hospitals. She recorded a call with her hospital's president.
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